Deer causes Henry County car crash

HENRY COUNTY- On February 14th, 2018 a deer ran into the 2800 Grid of Highway 218 causing severe damage to a vehicle.

The driver was Kevin Broadhurst, 28 of Donnellson. Kevin was traveling north when a deer ran across Highway 218 from the left side in front of Kevin’s car causing severe damage to the driver’s side front and middle of the car.

The driver’s side airbag did fire, but Kevin did not get injured.

According to the press release police also cited Kevin for an expired registration.