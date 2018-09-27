Davenport rally praises testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in Kavanaugh hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -

Some 50 people rallying outside Sen. Charles Grassley's office are calling to withdraw Brett Kavanaugh from Supreme Court consideration.

Sen. Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, was in Washington, D.C., to preside over testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh on Thursday, September 27.

Those rallying are sharing their painful personal stories with sexual assaults. Some staging a sit-in at Sen. Grassley's office.

"I'm tired of feeling like a wounded animal," said Liz Mayer, East Moline. "I'm tired of my sisters feeling like wounded animals."

They're emphathizing with Dr. Ford's testimony and praising her courage to step up.

"The fact that Dr. Ford gave testimony like this in front of the entire nation shows what incredible character and strength she has," said rally participant Tracy Leone.

The Davenport rally brings the issue close to home with Sen. Grassley's connection and their call for change.

"We don't need to put this man on the Supreme Court," said organizer Karene Nagel. "We don't need to have a vote on it. He's not qualified."