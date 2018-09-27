× Butler County Manure spill contained

BRISTOW- On September, 27 DNR staff investigated a manure spill in a hog confinement three miles north of Bristow.

The DNR says an unknown amount of manure from the empty building owned by TEDE Farms LLC traveled about a mile before entering a tributary of Parmentar Creek on Sept, 26.

Field tests by the DNR staff found higher than normal ammonia levels, but they say it was not high enough to kill any fish.

Iowa Select Farms leases the facility. Their cleanup crew stopped the flow and built dams downstream to contain contaminated water, which they pumped and hauled to apply on crop fields.

The DNR did not observe any dead fish in the stream. they stated in a press release that they will continue to monitor cleanup and consider enforcement actions.