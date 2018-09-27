Assumption and Central DeWitt kick off week 6 of the football season on Thursday night. The Knights hold on for a 28-21 win to improve to 2-0 in district play. Emery Fuller a 2-year old in Fulton serves the football players lemonade after practice. Moline sweeps Rock island in volleyball on senior night for the Maroons.
Assumption beats Central DeWitt, Fulton football players find their biggest fan, Moline sweeps Rock island in Volleyball
-
Assumption Football, Morrissey Coaching Legacy, Alleman preps for Moline, Moline beats UT in Volleyball, Rock Island over Alleman in Volleyball
-
The Score Week 3
-
The Score Week 4
-
The Score Sunday Week 5
-
The Score Week 2
-
-
Alleman, Assumption, to continue football game for at least another year
-
The Score Week 1
-
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, Assumption Volleyball, FCA
-
Which townships pay for the Quad City International Airport?
-
The Score Preview – Central DeWitt Football
-
-
Midwest Technical Institute Score Standout- Carlee Camlin
-
High School volleyball 8/21/2018
-
The Score Preview – Fulton football