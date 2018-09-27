× A few showers to dodge this upcoming weekend

Another winner of a day its during out to be as the aid of a southwest breeze is allowing temperatures to approach 70 degrees. Clouds have been on the increase at the same time and will remain so through the evening and overnight hours. Any chance for a few raindrops won’t occur until the early morning hours on Friday. This blanket of cloudiness overnight will also keep temperatures in check with lows around the 50 degree mark.

Front sliding through before dawn Friday will enhance the cool air and keep temperatures in the 50s for the rest of the day. Could see a few light showers but the coverage still looks more widely scattered to isolated. We should dry out just in time for Friday Night Football as skies slowly improve that night. This will lead to our first possible frost for parts of the area come Saturday morning. At this point, areas north of Highway 30 could see the mercury dip around the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday, upper 50s will be common before temperatures for highs climb in the warmer 70s by Sunday. In transition, showers will be common Saturday night before becoming spotty on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

