× Wapello man pleads guilty to trafficking meth

MUSCATINE, IA,- Jeffrey Brian Chapman, 35, of Wapello pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

One of the counts is a class “B” felony for which he cannot receive more than 25 years. The other count is a class “C” felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.

According to a release, after the investigation, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscatine County Drug Task Force found that on two separate occasions Chapman had an amount that they said, could only be for distribution purposes.

Chapman will be sentenced November 2, 2018, at a 9:15 a.m. hearing.