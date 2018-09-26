Viking River Cruises continue talks to launch Mississippi tour in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT---The gears of an old idea may start to turn again on the Mississippi River.

According to a report from the Des Moines Register newspaper, Viking River Cruises is renewing interest in river city stopes on Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch says a representative from the company has already reached out to him to express interest in the project.

“We’re open, I think that’s important to keep an open mind and see what might develop,” says Klipsch.

The ball was supposed to start rolling in 2015, but a federal law prohibits international companies from operating in American waterways.

The Jones Act requires that boats be built in America and owned by an American company, with American employees.

“(Viking River Cruises) were not able to meet that criteria. Recently, which I just heard at the rivers city and towns initiative they may have found a way to charter a boat here in the United States,” says Klipsch.

But there are still a lot of unsewered questions, Klipsch says the cruise line could be worked into the city’s riverfront development but what’s needed, and the costs still have to e worked out.

Further discussions on the project have not been set yet.