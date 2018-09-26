The Eric Factor: Do you really know why it gets colder in Fall?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may be a no-brainer that it gets cooler in the Fall season. But have you ever wondered why?

In the past week, we officially said goodbye to Summer and hello to Fall. That occurs on the equinox, the day with 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night, all across the globe.

But from this point forward, we will lose daylight differently. Take a look at the decrease in sunlight below:







As Anchorage, Alaska loses about 5 1/2 minutes of daylight each day now, Miami, Florida only loses 1 1/2 minutes. The higher the latitude (closer to the North Pole), the biggest change in the amount of daylight. That means the longer nights cause the air to get colder and colder at the higher latitudes. That cold air gets pushed down with cold fronts every 5-7 days.

Places like Miami, Florida are getting cooler but the rate of change is very subtle, compared to the big changes happening up north.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen