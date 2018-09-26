× Rock Island man to serve 9 years in prison for illegal gun possession

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A man who admitted to illegally having a firearm was sentenced to serve more than nine years in prison.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney John E. Childress, 31-year-old Gregory Michael Terronez pleaded guilty to having a Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver in November of 2017. He was arrested in January of 2018 and has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Court documents show that Terronez has previously been convicted of selling cocaine.

When Terronez is released, he will be forced to serve two years of supervised release.