Rock Island's Jamir Price has made his college choice. Price will follow former Rocky great Chasson Randle and Tyler Hall to the Division 1 level. Price announced on twitter Wednesday night his verbal commitment to Bradley.
Price continues path of Rocky guards to D1 level
