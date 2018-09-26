Iowa governor: “Every woman should be heard”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says those who report sexual harassment and abuse need to be heard, but that due process is needed also to protect the accused.

The governor spoke with News 8 one on one Tuesday, September 25 during a stop she made in Davenport in an eastern Iowa tour.

"It's about changing the culture," said the Governor to News 8's Jim Mertens.

Her comments come as comedian Bill Cosby is sentenced to prison after a conviction of sexual assault in Pennsylvania and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces allegations of sexual misconduct while attending high school and college.

"Every person should be heard," the Governor said when asked about allegations from those who say they were abused.

The governor has also had to face a high-profile case of sexual harassment in state government.

In March she fired the head of the Iowa Finance Authority, David Jamison, after an investigation found he repeatedly made lewd comments to at least two female employees.

"All of our employees should know they have a right to work in a safe environment," said Gov. Reynolds.