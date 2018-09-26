× Florida woman arrested in Bettendorf for fraud and identity theft

BETTENDORF, IA, – Shari Lee Buzzard of Fort Lauderdale Florida was arrested in Bettendorf today, 9-26-2018.

Buzzard is facing a litany of charges with the most severe being Forgery and Identity theft.

The long list of charges are as follows:

2 counts of identity theft over 1000 dollars 715A.8(3)

2 counts of forgery 715A.2(2)(A)

2nd-degree theft 714.2(2)

3 counts of 5th-degree theft 714.2(5)

Fraudulent use of registration 321.99

No valid drivers license 321.174(1)

According to the official arrest affidavit, Shari went to the drive-through of the University of Iowa Credit Union at 2123 53rd Avenue on both 9-25 and 9-26 and attempted to cash several personal checks that had been reported stolen from various vehicle burglaries.

Shari managed to cash two stolen personal checks amounting to 4300 dollars. These were reported as stolen from Grimes and Davenport Iowa respectively. The third check she attempted to pass on the second day was written for 7500 and was stolen from Bettendorf on 9-22-18.

Both days she also attempted to use a stolen debit card and drivers license to assist it the fraud, however, these both had been reported as stolen during a vehicle burglary on 9-21-18 out of Coralville.

She was driving a grey 2018 Chrysler 300 that had been rented from Enterprise rentals. The license plate she was using was reported stolen from a man in Davenport. Also, her Florida drivers license was invalid and had been revoked.

Buzzard was caught in the act the second day and arrested by Bettendorf police.