Flags in Iowa ordered at half-staff in honor of fallen Davenport Marine

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Flags in Iowa have been ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of a fallen U.S. Marine.

Lance Corporal John D. Killen III, from Davenport, went missing in action when his helicopter crashed in Vietnam in June of 1967. He was 18 at the time, but it took nearly 50 years for his remains to by identified and returned to the United States.

Along with Killen’s remains, the remains of two others killed in the crash were identified and returned to the U.S. All three were set to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, September 27. All three will receive full military honors.