Coolest air since spring is heading our way for the upcoming weekend

A very peaceful autumn day it has turned out to be as temperatures are in the 60s across the area. The cool light breeze will become calm overnight at times allowing temperatures to drop as low as the lower 40s. Given the moisture that fell in many parts of the area yesterday, patchy fog can’t be ruled out especially in sheltered valleys.

Thursday will show little change from today with highs approaching 70 degrees.

Dry cold front will be sweeping in that night enhancing even cooler temperatures for highs as we head into the upcoming weekend. Caught in this flow behind this departing front will be a few weak disturbances. This could lead to stray light shower late Friday night with slightly better coverage Saturday night into Sunday. The coverage will increase much more by the start of the new week as temperatures warm quickly near 80 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

