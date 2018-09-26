Contract worker dies finishing remodel project at St. Ambrose University
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A contractor worker was killed while working on a project at St. Ambrose.
A statement from St. Ambrose said that the worker died Wednesday morning, September 26 while working in the Galvin Fine Arts Center.
Police confirmed that they were called to a workplace accident at St. Ambrose shortly before 10:40 a.m. The worker involved in the accident, a 45-year-old Davenport man, had injuries “consistent with a fall.”
The worker had been finishing a remodel of the stage lights in the center, according to Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose’s Director of Communications.
The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“Our university’s thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” said a statement from the university.
The statement said the man was an outside contractor and was not an employee of the university.