Contract worker dies finishing remodel project at St. Ambrose University

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A contractor worker was killed while working on a project at St. Ambrose.

A statement from St. Ambrose said that the worker died Wednesday morning, September 26 while working in the Galvin Fine Arts Center.

Police confirmed that they were called to a workplace accident at St. Ambrose shortly before 10:40 a.m. The worker involved in the accident, a 45-year-old Davenport man, had injuries “consistent with a fall.”

The worker had been finishing a remodel of the stage lights in the center, according to Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose’s Director of Communications.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Our university’s thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” said a statement from the university.

The statement said the man was an outside contractor and was not an employee of the university.