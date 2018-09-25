× UPDATE: Utility power line down on United Township school bus

EAST MOLINE- MidAmerican has determined the lines crossing the bus were cable and telephone lines.

The lines were non-electrical and were immediately cut. The bus was able to be moved without tow assistance.

Students were transferred to another bus as a precaution and transported to their homes.

The East Moline Fire and Police Departments assisted in the process.

All students and the bus driver are safe.

PREVIOUSLY:

EAST MOLINE- A Utility power line has fallen on UTHS Bus #18 in the vicinity of Soule Bowl.

According to a press release this happened around 3:20 p.m. today, September 25, 2018.

Officials told WQAD that everyone on the bus is safe and there are no injuries.

Emergency personnel are on the scene and they are waiting for the all clear from MidAmerican Energy.

Parents of the students on the bus have been contacted.