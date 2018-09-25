× Upcoming Butterfly Brunch Adds New Feature to Help Fight Breast Cancer in the QCA

You can enjoy a wonderful meal with great company – all while giving to a worthy cause in our community.

The 3rd Annual Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa Butterfly Brunch is taking place on Sunday, October 7th at the Radisson Quad City Plaza, 111 E. 2nd Street, Davenport from 11:30-1:30pm. October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This event features a hot brunch buffet, inspirational speakers, and new this year – a Survivor Style Show, featuring local breast cancer survivors wearing clothes from 10 stores in the Quad Cities.

To learn more about the Butterfly Brunch and to purchase tickets, click here.