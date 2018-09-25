× Thunderstorms have come and gone… Cool autumn air ready to settle in

Skies have quieted down as temperatures will cool off quickly overnight as northwest winds kick in. We’ll wake up to upper 40s tomorrow morning with highs later that day in the 60s. In fact, the remainder of the week temperatures will not get out of the 60s for daytime highs.

Weather will remain dry for the rest of the work week before a few isolated showers pop up this upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

