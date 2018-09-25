× Storm knocks out power to thousands in the Illinois Quad Cities

As severe storms passed through the Quad Cities area, MidAmerican Energy was reporting thousands without power.

As of 3:30 p.m. he power was out to more than 5,200 people in the Illinois Quad Cities. A handful of customers were without power in the Iowa Quad Cities.

East Moline had the most outages, with more than 2,000 without power. Moline had more than 1,700.

A spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy said “most if not all of the outages are storm related.” Four circuits on the Illinois side were knocked out, impacting 4,600 customers. Crews were working to fix the outages.

