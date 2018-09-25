Storms with damaging wind and hail possible today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is a day to be weather-aware! Thunderstorms could be dangerous in the afternoon, possibly producing damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning. While most of the day today will be dry and warm, thunderstorms along a cold front could be fierce this afternoon.

The set up: We will track temperatures today as they rise to around 80 degrees for early afternoon. There will also be a noticeable up-tick in humidity levels. While a stray shower can't be ruled out before the cold front arrives, storms ahead of the front could be fast-moving and dangerous in the afternoon.

One thing we will watch is the amount of cloud cover. If we stay relatively cloudy through the day, it will keep the amount of instability at a minimum. However, if we see even an hour or two of sunshine, there will be more energy available for severe storm development. Below is a timeline of the storms using FutureTrack.

After the front comes through, temperatures will quickly drop. We'll be in the 40s by Wednesday morning with a definite, cool feel for the rest of the week. No severe storm chance is indicated through early next week at the earliest.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen