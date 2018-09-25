× Sexual assault victims urged to get help, resources available

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sexual assault leaders in Iowa are urging survivors to seek help.

Back in May, three women accused Nate Boulton, an Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate, of sexual assault. He then ended his campaign.

This also comes during a sentencing period for Bill Cosby, who faces multiple sexual assault allegations. His sentencing hearing started yesterday, Sept. 25.

“Some of the stigma is starting to come away from talking about it and identifying as a survivor” Kerri True, with the Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said.

True-Funk said movements like #MeToo are improving the perception and stigma surrounding victims of sexual assault.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, or if you know a victim, here is a list of national and local resources that can help.

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

RAINN – Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network

llinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ICASA)

15(309) 797-1777

1521 47th Avenue

Moline , IL 61265

(309) 797-6534

Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault

800-284-7821

Main Sexual Assault Helpline – from Main Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA)

1-800-871-7741

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1.800.799.SAFE (7233) or 1.800.787.3224 | www.thehotline.org