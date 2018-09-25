Rock Island County feels confident in election security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Illinois is spending more than 13 million dollars to improve election security.

Illinois is just one of the many states getting a grant from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Rock Island County will receive over ten thousand dollars of the grant. Six weeks away from election day, Rock Island County wants voters to know their ballots are safe.

"Hacking is not an issue for us, we have the perfect situation," said Karen Kinney. They can't be hacked because they aren't connected to the internet.

Improvements have already been made to voting polls around Rock Island County just in time for early voting on Thursday.

"We have taken the stand that we want to be preventive, proactive instead of reactive," said Kinney.

Cameras are up to watch for suspicious activity and machines will be locked and held in secure rooms.

Now that they are getting funds to do even more improvements they are unsure how exactly they will use the money. They will focus on cybersecurity throughout the county.

Kinney recognizes there is still room for improvement.

"We do believe there are places that we can invest in our building to upgrade our security further, we're going to look at that and see how we can utilize it."

Kinney believes voters should be confident their votes are going to the right place.