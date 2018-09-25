× Oquawka man shot in leg then arrested

BURLINGTON, IA,- Police arrested Aaron Floyd Stanley, 20, of Oquawka after he received medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.

On September 25, 2018, around 9:30 a.m. Burlington Police and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office found Aaron Floyd Stanley at the 100 block of South Leebrick Street. Stanley had been shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.

He is facing charges of:

Carrying Weapons Iowa state code 724.4 an Aggravated misdemeanor

And

Aggravated Assault, Iowa State code 708.2(3) an Aggravated misdemeanor

His bond is 2000 dollars, Burlington Police told WQAD “The investigation is ongoing and an additional arrest is possible.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or DESCOM at (319) 671-7001. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers at (319) 753-6835.