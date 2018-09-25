× One injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A shooting that left one person injured prompted a local elementary school to take extra security precautions.

According to a statement from the City of Burlington, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 25 in a Burlington neighborhood.

Police said they found the victim in the 100 block of South Garfield Street; the injured person was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Burlington Community School District was told about the shooting as a precautionary measure.

Corse Elementary School, which is a couple miles south of where the shooting happened, took extra measures to keep their students safe in the school.

Burlington PD is responding to incident in the 100 block of S. Leebrick. BPD recommended that Corse lock external doors and keep students in during recess. BHS followed suit. Burlington PD recommends no additional schools need additional precautions. 1/2… — @GrayhoundNation (@grayhoundnation) September 25, 2018

2/2 – All other schools buildings have secure entry points so we are confident, based on the information from Burlington PD that all of our schools are secure. — @GrayhoundNation (@grayhoundnation) September 25, 2018