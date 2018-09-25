One injured in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A shooting that left one person injured prompted a local elementary school to take extra security precautions.
According to a statement from the City of Burlington, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 25 in a Burlington neighborhood.
Police said they found the victim in the 100 block of South Garfield Street; the injured person was taken to a nearby hospital.
The Burlington Community School District was told about the shooting as a precautionary measure.
Corse Elementary School, which is a couple miles south of where the shooting happened, took extra measures to keep their students safe in the school.