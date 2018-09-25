North Scott girl says being on the football team is a dream come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa -- North Scott junior Teagan Goodney is a running back and outside linebacker for the school's football team.

She said she always thought "it would be so cool" if she could play. And although she's a girl playing among the boys, her teammates say they just see her as a part of the team.

"She's got a tremendous work ethic," said her coach Kevin Tippet, "and you know she loves the game of football."

"Ever since I was younger one of my biggest dreams has been kind of like running out on to lancer field," she said.

And for Teagan, when she puts on the helmet and pads, she's just one of the guys.

"It's probably one of the best experiences I'll ever have in my inter life," she said. "I just love this all so much, everyone just treats me like I'm family."