Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in Kewanee apartment

KEWANEE, Illinois — Nearly two pounds of meth were found in an apartment worth more than $68,000.

A drug investigation came to a head on Sunday, September 23 when authorities found meth, cocaine, ecstasy and Xanax in an apartment at the Lakeland Terrace complex, according to a statement from the Kewanee Police Department. There were three small children and two adults in the apartment before the search.

Police arrested two people, 29-year-old Jewel Coulter and 26-year-old Brytteny Rhymes from Kewanee. Both faced several drug-related charges: Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 400-900 grams; Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine 400-900 grams; Possession of methamphetamine 400-900 grams; Possession with intent to deliver 1-15 grams of cocaine; Possession with the intent to deliver 10-15 pills of ecstasy; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

In addition to the drug charges, Coulter was charged with obstructing justice by attempting to destroy evidence.

Coulter was taken to the Henry County Jail; he was held on a $500,000 bond. He was expected to appear in court on October 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Rhymes was released with a noticed to appear in court on October 15.