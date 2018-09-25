Photos: Milledgeville slammed by passing storms

MILLEDGEVILLE, Illinois — Damage reports indicated that several trees and power lines were down in Milledgeville.

Between 3:10 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, several large trees and power lines were down in Milledgeville, according to the National Weather Service. One report showed that an empty grain bin was covering railroad tracks.

As damage reports were coming in, winds were gusting up to 61 mph.

According to a statement from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Main Street business district was without power. Train traffic with the BNSF railroad was halted, but expected to continue at slow speeds.

