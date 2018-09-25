× Illinois State Police stepping up enforcement during October

EAST MOLINE- District 7 Commander, Captain Jason Dickey is announcing the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Rock Island County during October 2018.

NITE patrols are intended to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and seatbelt violations with a focus on the hours between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

According to a press release:

“The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours.”

Officers told WQAD they will strictly enforce violations including:

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Safety Belt and Child Restraint Use

Speeding

Distracted Driving

All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

The Press release also emphasizes wearing your seatbelt: