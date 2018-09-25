Illinois State Police stepping up enforcement during October
EAST MOLINE- District 7 Commander, Captain Jason Dickey is announcing the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Rock Island County during October 2018.
NITE patrols are intended to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and seatbelt violations with a focus on the hours between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
According to a press release:
“The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours.”
Officers told WQAD they will strictly enforce violations including:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint Use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.
The Press release also emphasizes wearing your seatbelt:
“Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.”