Damaging storm leaves downed power lines, trees in its path around the QC

A gust of wild weather blew through the Quad Cities Tuesday afternoon, September 25.

Reports from the National Weather Service showed a variety of different issues brought on by the storm, from downed power lines to trees blocking highways.

Shortly before 3 p.m., several large trees were uprooted in Carbon Cliff, along with a snapped power pole. Around 3:10 p.m. several trees and power poles were down in East Moline. Between 3:10 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. several large trees and wires were down in Milledgeville. Meanwhile, trees were reportedly down on houses as well as downed power lines and fence posts ripped out of the ground in Rock Island.

After 4 p.m. a large tree was down on Highway 26, blocking both directions of traffic north of Princeton.