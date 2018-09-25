Car crash on U.S. Route 34 leaves one dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Illinois -- A head-on car crash last night involving a car and a semi truck left one person dead and another injured.

According to a statement from Illinois State Police, Benjamin Dochterman of Burlington, Iowa, was driving with Jessica Kitch of Galesburg, Illinois westbound on U.S. Route 34 in Warren County. At the same time, Mohomed Ali of Minneapolis was driving a semi truck going eastbound.

The statement says Dochterman crossed over the center line into the opposite lane at 8:34 p.m. on Sept. 24. His Chevrolet Cobalt struck Ali's semi truck head on.

The crash happened near the village of Kirkwood, which is just west of Monmouth on U.S. Route 34.

Dochterman was pronounced dead on the scene and taken to Monmouth Holy Family. Kitch was air-lifted to OSF in Peoria.