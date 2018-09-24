YOUR MONEY WITH MARK: How The Strong Stock Market Impacts You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, September 24th, Mark gave his analysis of the stock market and explained why he thinks the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday, September 20th.

He also used his expertise to tell us if he thinks the stock market is going to remain strong for the remainder of the year.

We also talked about the latest development in the tariff disputes between the United States and China and how that is impacting the stock market. Click the video above to hear our conversation.