Jury unable to reach verdict in Stanley Liggins case

Jury unable to reach verdict in Stanley Liggins trial

Posted 1:26 pm, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 03:10PM, September 24, 2018

WATERLOO, Iowa — A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the Stanley Liggins trial.

On Monday, September 24, a jury in Black Hawk County Court said they were unable to make a unanimous decision in the case.

Judge Marlita Greve said the case would have to be tried again.

Liggins was accused of first-degree murder in the 1990 murder of nine-year-old Jennifer Lewis. The child’s body was found near a Davenport elementary school, in a garbage bag that had been set on fire.

Liggins was convicted of the crime twice; first in a 1993 trial in Scott County and a 1995 in Dubuque County.  Both convictions were overturned.

Testimony for Liggins’ third trial began on August 30.  It continued for weeks, until the jury began deliberations on Wednesday, September 19.

Click here for full coverage on the Stanley Liggins case.

Katrina Lamansky September 24, 20182:54 pm

Judge Marlita Greve sent the jurors back into their room. She said she would come and speak to them privately. 

Greve says Liggins will be tried for a fourth time.

Katrina Lamansky September 24, 20182:39 pm

Katrina Lamansky September 24, 20182:39 pm

Katrina Lamansky September 24, 20182:39 pm

Katrina Lamansky September 24, 20181:33 pm

Katrina Lamansky September 24, 20181:28 pm

Katrina Lamansky September 24, 20181:28 pm