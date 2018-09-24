Jury unable to reach verdict in Stanley Liggins trial

WATERLOO, Iowa — A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the Stanley Liggins trial.

On Monday, September 24, a jury in Black Hawk County Court said they were unable to make a unanimous decision in the case.

Judge Marlita Greve said the case would have to be tried again.

Liggins was accused of first-degree murder in the 1990 murder of nine-year-old Jennifer Lewis. The child’s body was found near a Davenport elementary school, in a garbage bag that had been set on fire.

Liggins was convicted of the crime twice; first in a 1993 trial in Scott County and a 1995 in Dubuque County. Both convictions were overturned.

Testimony for Liggins’ third trial began on August 30. It continued for weeks, until the jury began deliberations on Wednesday, September 19.

Click here for full coverage on the Stanley Liggins case.