× Want to know how to create creativity in the workplace? Find out Thursday

DAVENPORT- There’s a unique event Thursday, September 27th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the River Center downtown.

The event is called the Professional Development Integrative Lifestyle Forum. Andrea Olsen, Founder and CEO of Prag’madik, will be there, along with Michael Larry, CEO/ Founder of BluJacket, and keynote speaker Kevin Reome, who’s the lead instructor from Second City, a training improv center in Chicago.

Mandala Integrative Medicine’s Rumaisa Khawaja and Olsen are going to join us Monday, September 24th on News 8 at 11 to talk about the forum.

General admission to Thursday’s event is free. For registration, click here.