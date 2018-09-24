× Tracking our next round of showers and thunderstorms

Expect a few clouds to linger overnight as moisture begins to return to the region. Low temperatures will keep close to the lower 60s.

By Tuesday we’ll see broken cloudiness throughout as a cold front gets ready to track across the area Tuesday evening. If we can receive enough heating, there will be enough energy present to produce a few strong thunderstorms late that afternoon and evening. The main threat would be winds approaching 60 mph.

Once the front drifts by the area late that night we’ll see another temporary dip in our temperatures with daytime highs in the 60s.

The weekend continues to look messy with a stalled frontal boundary near the area and several disturbances creating a few showers maybe a isolated thunderstorm. Promising a few long dry hours in between for the upcoming weekend, too.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

