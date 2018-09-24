× Toys for Tots needs your help

QUAD CITIES, Ill,- Toys for Tots coordinator, Gunnery Sergeant David Caisse is asking the community for help!

They are looking for a Warehouse that they would need From September 29 through January 8.

It would need to be about 30,000-50,000 square feet with working heat and bathrooms.

They also request the space have truck access and a large parking lot which could accommodate 200 or more vehicles for distribution day.

The donated space is a tax deduction and they would supply insurance coverage for the building.

If you or someone you know can help contact:

GySgt Caisse Jr., David A.

QC Marine Corps Toys for Tots Coordinator 2018

Maint Co(-), CLB-451, CLR-45

Rock Island Arsenal, IL

Work: 309-782-6044 ext 304

Or give WQAD a call at 309-764-8888.