Three vehicles collide in Moline after one runs stop sign, police say

MOLINE, Illinois — At least two people were injured when a car ran through a stop sign, leading to a three-car crash, according to authorities.

Late Monday morning, September 24, a vehicle wound up on its side after Moline Police said the driver ran a stop sign at 5th Avenue and 2nd Street. The person inside was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police said after the vehicle ran the stop sign, two other vehicles hit it. Two people were taken to the hospital.

As crews cleaned up the crash, 5th Avenue was blocked from 1st Street to 3rd Street.