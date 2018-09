Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Ill,- Every student in the Moline school district will be going home with a free smoke detector this year.

It's part of a new push from the Moline fire department, their goal is to have a smoke detector in every home. The fire department has other programs to distribute free smoke detectors, but this is the first time fire crews are passing them out to students personally.

Fire Chief Spiegel says in the last year alone they have installed over 400 smoke detectors throughout Moline.