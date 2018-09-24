× Mediacom maintenance will cut service for parts of Illinois, Iowa

MOLINE, Illinois — Maintenance work throughout the Quad Cities will temporarily interrupt internet, phone and television service for residents on both sides of the river.

Mediacom released a statement on Monday, Sept. 24, saying multiple upgrades across the area are needed. The interruption will happen on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Illinois will see interruptions in Rock Island, Whiteside County and parts of Carroll and Henry Counties.

In Iowa, the temporary service interruption will affect customers in Scott, Clinton, and Jackson Counties, as well as the community of Durant.

“The results of these maintenance projects will also enhance service reliability and network capabilities for Mediacom customers throughout the greater Quad Cities and into neighboring counties in both Iowa and Illinois,” said Mediacom Group Vice President Todd Curtis.

According to the statement, one of the most important projects is transferring the fiber optic cable near the I-74 bridge to a more permanent location. The cable was moved last month after it was damaged by an industrial vehicle.

Fiber optic cables are capable of carrying information at high speeds through the transfer of light. These cables are capable of delivering high speed internet as well as other telecommunications.

Mediacom’s statement says crews will upgrade several fiber enclosures across the QCA, and Moline will see some permanent upgrades after getting damaged during an electrical storm early September.