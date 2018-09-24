× Illinois State Police save the life of an overdosing Elgin man then arrest him

Elgin, IL – Illinois State Police responded to a crash on I-290 westbound near Mill Road on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Peter Thomas Klingelhofer, 38, of Wood Dale, Illinois, was the only person in his black Chevrolet traveling on I-290 near Mill Road when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the left ditch.

The state police arrived to find Klingelhofer inside the vehicle slumped over and unresponsive. Troopers got into the vehicle and administered two doses of Narcan (an anti Opioid medicine) to Klingelhofer, before beginning CPR. Police resuscitated Klingelhofer and transported him to Elmhurst Hospital. Klinglehofer was arrested for DUI and other traffic violations.

According to the press release, Captain Michael J. Kraft of Illinois State Police District 2 said:

“I’m proud of the men and women of our District and all ISP Troopers working throughout our state keeping our roadways safer,” “My hope is that this crash and arrest reminds motorists that it is never acceptable to drive impaired, placing yourself and all motorists on our roadways in danger.”