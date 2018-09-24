× How you can vote early in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Rock Island County residents can cast their ballots early for the November 6 Mid-Term Election.

Early voting was set to open Thursday September 27 at the Rock Island County Clerk’s office, 1504 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, Illinois.

On Monday, October 22 four more early voting locations were set to open through Friday, November 2 at:

Moline Library: 3210 41st St., Moline, IL , 11 am- 7 pm.

, 11 am- 7 pm. Western Illinois University: 3300 River Dr., Moline, IL , 10 am- 4 pm.

, 10 am- 4 pm. Milan Municipal Building: 405 E. 1st St., Milan, IL , 10 am- 4 pm.

, 10 am- 4 pm. Silvis City Council Chamber: 121 11th St., Silvis, IL , 10 am- 4 pm.

Click here for the list of traveling locations where early voting is offered.

41.509477 -90.578748