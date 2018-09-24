× Green Tree Brewery and Quad City Storm team up to name a new brew

Green Tree Brewery has created a hockey inspired IPA craft beer to kick of the inaugural season of the Quad City Storm.

This beer will be served this season at the Brew House on the concourse at the TaxSlayer Center during Quad City Storm hockey games.

Now we need a name! Send us your suggestion and you will be entered to win a prize package including four seats to opening night of the Quad City Storm, a ride on the Zamboni, a replica Quad City Storm jersey and a $20 gift card to Green Tree Brewery.

Deadline for entry is October 7, 2018.

For complete rules, click here.