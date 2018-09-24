Demonstrators urge Senator Grassley to reject Kavanaugh nomination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A crowd of people urging Senator Chuck Grassley to reject Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

Demonstrators showed up outside Grassley's Davenport office Monday, September 24, protesting the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing. They argue that women and their survival stories are not being respected.

"Why would a woman come forth, with this information and subject herself to the ridicule and public shaming that she has?" said demonstrator Karen Nagel. "She has a story to tell and she has valid points behind the story."

On Sunday a second allegation of sexual misconduct emerged against Kavanaugh. It dates back to the 1983-84 academic year, which was his first at Yale University, according to the Associated Press.