× Alabama mother charged after 5 children test positive for cocaine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An Alabama mother faces multiple charges after five of her children tested positive for cocaine, according to Montgomery police.

Cordelia Adair, 31, allegedly exposed five of her children – her 4-year-old son, 7-year-old daughter, 9-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son and 13-year-old son – to the substance during June and September of 2018, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Montgomery Advertiser.

Adair was charged with five felony counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

“MPD (Montgomery Police Dept.) was contacted by DHR (Department of Human Resources) on Sept. 6 in reference to possible drug activity in the home,” Capt. Regina Duckett, with the Montgomery Police Dept., told the paper. “Following a joint investigation with DHR, warrants were secured against Adair. She was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 21 and charged.”

Alabama child welfare officials declined to comment on the case, citing privacy laws. Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the condition of the children.

A judge reduced Adair’s bond Monday from $15,000 to $7,500 per count.