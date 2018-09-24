8 in the Air: Take flight above this corn maze with a familiar logo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Iowa -- WQAD News 8 partnered with the Pride of the Wapsi to create a 6.2-acre corn maze with a familiar logo: StormTrack 8.

Families can navigate paths of the StormTrack 8 logo and a bridge connected by a large "8" in the center. The maze has weather-related questions throughout; correctly-answered questions lead visitors on the right path. Answer incorrectly, however, and wanderers may find themselves a bit more lost.

The maze opens up Saturday, September 29. Visitors can come meet the StormTrack 8 team from noon until 6 p.m. Pride of the Wapsi is located at 14600 305th street, Long Grove, Iowa.