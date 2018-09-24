× 18th street to be closed for construction

BETTENDORF, IA- Soon 18th Street will be under construction between Spruce Hills Drive and Tech Drive.

Beginning Thursday, September 27, 2018, and possibly finishing in October, The planned rehabilitation will consist of full depth PCC patching and diamond grinding.

According to a press release, construction will be completed in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes. However, the start date and duration of the project are dependent on weather.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.