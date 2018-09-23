The Score Sunday Sep 23rd

The Score Sunday features Iowa vs. Wisconsin recap. Davenport North players in the house to talk about their 4-1 start to their season. Kory Kuffler goes "Off The Kuff" with Alleman's Sam Mattechech. FCA story of the week Muscatine Muskies.