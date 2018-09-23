Davenport church relocating to help spread their message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Place of Refuge Ministries received a loan for $150,000 from Quad City Bank & Trust.

The church has been renting their current space for the last four years. They have more than a hundred members, so now they need more room for their growing congregation. The bank presented them with the money at their Sunday service.The church says they've been trying to expand for years and this loan makes the dream possible.

"The passion and desire that I had meant I was not going to stop until I found the finances that I needed to get this project off the ground," Place of Refuge Ministries Pastor Tom Thomas said.

The new church will be in downtown Davenport on Brown Street. They plan to break ground by the end of October 2018 and have the new church up by March 2019.