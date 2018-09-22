× Remains of Davenport marine from the Vietnam War to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

DAVENPORT– The remains of three servicemen, accounted for from the Vietnam War, are being returned to their families for burial with full military honors. One of those men was from Davenport, Iowa.

Lance Cpl. John D. Killen III was 18 when he died fighting in the Vietnam War in the Marines.

His remains were found on December 15, 2015.

He will be buried on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.

The photo of John D. Killen is from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s Wall of Faces.

The other two servicemen being honored are Marine Corps Captain John A. House of Pelham, New York and Cpl. Glyn D. Runnels, Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama.