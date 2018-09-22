× Pepper spray causes Davenport Hy-Vee evacuation

DAVENPORT– A Davenport Hy-Vee was evacuated this afternoon because someone sprayed pepper spray in the building.

It happened at the Hy-Vee at 3019 Rockingham Road in Davenport.

Davenport police, fire and EMS were on scene ventilating the building with fans. Crews also worked on the roof.

Workers and customers started coughing because of the pepper spray, so they called 9-1-1.

The store was still closed at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

No word on who sprayed it or if anyone was seriously hurt.