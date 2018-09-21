Week six of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Bureau Valley!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANLIUS, ILLINOIS- Week five of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was cancelled, and now, the Good Morning Quad Cities crew is moving on to week six.

Friday, September 28, we head to Bureau Valley High School, home of the Storm, before the football team takes on Sterling Newman later that night.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders from the school, on the football field at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed. The pep rally will NOT be at the stadium.

We'll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. Our pep rally is being sponsored by Manlius Oil.

Just like last year, we want each school to come up with their best 'Pre-Game Pep Rally' signs for their morning. We'd like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents that they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik's cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we'll show you off on the air Friday morning.

Hopefully, the Storm have just as much school spirit as the Burlington Grayhounds did for week four!